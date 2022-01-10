Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) Insider Mark Stephenson Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) insider Mark Stephenson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,950.55).
Shares of LON MILA opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday. Mila Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.68 ($0.05). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £7.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.
About Mila Resources
