Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) Insider Mark Stephenson Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) insider Mark Stephenson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,950.55).

Shares of LON MILA opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday. Mila Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.68 ($0.05). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £7.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets for acquisition. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

