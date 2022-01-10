Mina (MINA) 1-Day Volume Hits $46.64 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $46.64 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00007672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.05 or 0.07324616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,533.58 or 0.99938330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00067020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 345,703,907 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.