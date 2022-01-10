Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

