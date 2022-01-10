Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $29.93 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 3.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Bank of The West grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $134.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.30.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

