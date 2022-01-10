Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up about 4.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of BorgWarner worth $41,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

