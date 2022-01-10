Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Holdings Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $46,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,380. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

MRTX opened at $132.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.67. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $225.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.