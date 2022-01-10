Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.84 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and $2.84 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $21.37 or 0.00050718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00086785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.04 or 0.07288423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.64 or 0.99950494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003073 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 718,363 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

