MOBOX Hits Market Capitalization of $298.71 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $298.71 million and approximately $74.54 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00008932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00088056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.45 or 0.07269728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,835.65 or 0.99897899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00067101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003071 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

MOBOX Coin Trading

