Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $289.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Truist lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

