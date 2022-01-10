MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.22

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 2788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $4,014,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 172.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 776,540 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $121,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $6,770,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

