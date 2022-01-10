MONK Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $12,389.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0809 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009608 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00018682 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

