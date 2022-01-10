Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.87. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,340. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.