Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCO. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.55.

NYSE:MCO opened at $372.40 on Monday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.