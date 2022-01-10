Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,234 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.32. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,389. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

