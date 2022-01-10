Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,450,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF

LFEQ opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $44.62.

