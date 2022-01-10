Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $218,000 in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,900 shares of company stock worth $15,543,779. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NYSE:NSP opened at $110.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.07. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

