Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

BERY opened at $73.21 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.