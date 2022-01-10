More Coin (MORE) Reaches One Day Volume of $72.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, More Coin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $65,282.86 and $72.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

