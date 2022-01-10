Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for 3.1% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,876,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYJ traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $112.24. 37,198 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.58. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

