Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,985 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000. Adobe comprises 2.7% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $10.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $500.23. 59,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,346. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

