Morgan Stanley Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $75.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.27.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.