Morgan Stanley Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $82.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.