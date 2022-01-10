Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $619.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $255.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.89.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

