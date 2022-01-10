Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 29,583 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 349.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $272.47 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.99. The company has a market capitalization of $681.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.