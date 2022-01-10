Morse Asset Management Inc Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 665.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $397.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

