Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,014.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,936.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,735.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,969.29.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

