Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $116.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 146.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.44.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,875,366 shares of company stock valued at $417,094,154 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.77.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

