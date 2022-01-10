Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 400 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 47.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

STOR opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

