Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 150,940 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Get Motive Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.