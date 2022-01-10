Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Down to $40.62

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.62, but opened at $38.92. Movado Group shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.
In other news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986 in the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Movado Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Movado Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)
Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.
