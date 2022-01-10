Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 579,400 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,410,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

