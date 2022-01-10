Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLLGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

MLLGF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

