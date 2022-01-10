Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $603.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

