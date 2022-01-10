Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after buying an additional 978,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after buying an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.75 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

