Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 4,990 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

