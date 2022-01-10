Nash (NEX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $114,077.00

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 90.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00003198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a market capitalization of $38.66 million and approximately $114,077.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nash has traded 99.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00081259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.90 or 0.07284480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,334.04 or 0.99737268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

