Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GASNY stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

GASNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

