Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GASNY stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.51.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
Read More: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.