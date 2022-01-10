NEAR Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $816.00 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $14.03 or 0.00034494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.51 billion and $816.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00202030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00452581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00074753 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 606,586,064 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

