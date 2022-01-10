Needham & Company LLC Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $54.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.27 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 592,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FormFactor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 382,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 291,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

