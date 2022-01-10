Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.29. Neogen has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

