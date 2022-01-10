NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,347,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $95.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

