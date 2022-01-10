NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 656,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 102,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTST stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $916.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

