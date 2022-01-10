Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 46.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

