Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $100.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $79.02 on Friday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $184.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.