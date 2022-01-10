New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.44. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

