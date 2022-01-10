New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,495 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $168,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $233,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $26.22 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

