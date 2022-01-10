New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,166 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.07 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

