New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,034 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ASIX stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

