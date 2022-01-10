New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,128 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $25.14 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

