Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $8.93

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $8.45. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 1,343 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 209,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

